JYJ's Kim Jae-joong to drop first new album in 4 years
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- Singer Kim Jae-joong will drop a new album early next year, returning to the Korean music business after a near four-year hiatus, his agency said Thursday.
Kim, a member of the Korean pop group JYJ, will also start a concert tour across Asia starting in Seoul in January, according to C-Jes Entertainment.
The detailed schedule of the Asian concerts will be determined later, it added.
It is Kim's first Korean album in four years since he released his last studio album "No.X" in 2016.
His latest Japanese-language solo album, "Flawless Love," released in April, topped the Japanese album chart. He also had 16 rounds of concerts in eight Japanese cities.
Debuting as an original member of boy band TVXQ in 2013, the 33-year old has also acted in TV dramas including "Dr. Jin" (2012) and "Manhole" (2017).
