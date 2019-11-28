TWICE tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart for 5th time
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- A new Japanese album by South Korean girl group TWICE has risen to the top of Japan's leading music chart soon after its release, its management agency said Thursday.
According to JYP Entertainment, "&TWICE," the second full Japanese album by TWICE, topped the Oricon weekly albums chart for the third week of this month.
With the feat, TWICE has climbed to the top of the Oricon weekly chart for the fifth time.
Earlier, the girl group's first Japanese album "BDZ," sixth Korean EP album "YES or YES," second Japanese compilation album "#TWICE2" and seventh Korean EP album "FANCY YOU" all reached the top of the same chart.
The newest album by TWICE has also topped other leading Japanese music charts, including Billboard Japan's Hot Albums and Top Albums Sales and the Line Music Top 100 Weekly Chart.
The album "&TWICE," released on Nov. 20, consists of 10 songs, including the title track "Fake & True," and features the idea of "always with TWICE."
Meanwhile, TWICE is the only Korean group that has been invited to appear in this year's "NHK Red and White Song Festival," a renowned year-end music program in Japan, on Dec. 31.
