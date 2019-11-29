Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All Headlines 07:03 November 29, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Cho Kuk ordered forensic analysis into cellphone of Busan's ex-vice mayor, which was suspended after 2 months (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea's brinkmanship pressure on U.S. leads to shutdown of 'New York channel' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to pick 40 pct of college freshmen through state-administered exam, to abolish self-introduction letters, school records (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to expand student selection through state-administered exam to 40 pct, an education policy change caused by Cho Kuk (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Expanded application of state-administered college entrance exam, another makeshift remedy (Segye Times)
-- Reports made to Cheong Wa Dae ahead of raid into Ulsan mayor (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Changes in college entrance system caused by Cho Kuk's daughter, over 40 pct of students to be selected through state-administered test (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Rate of students picked through state-administered test to be expanded from 30 to 40 pct, Policy changed after one year (Hankyoreh)
-- Ex-presidential civil affairs secretary Baek Won-woo suspicious of running unofficial inspection team (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Aftermath of supply shortage, half of apartments in Seoul cost 900 mln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Regulatory sandbox' mired in regulations (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North fires 2 projectiles, violates NLL with ship (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea, Malaysia to upgrade relations to strategic partnership (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul to ask Beijing to end THAAD measures (Korea Times)
