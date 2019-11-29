Korean-language dailies

-- Cho Kuk ordered forensic analysis into cellphone of Busan's ex-vice mayor, which was suspended after 2 months (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea's brinkmanship pressure on U.S. leads to shutdown of 'New York channel' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to pick 40 pct of college freshmen through state-administered exam, to abolish self-introduction letters, school records (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't to expand student selection through state-administered exam to 40 pct, an education policy change caused by Cho Kuk (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Expanded application of state-administered college entrance exam, another makeshift remedy (Segye Times)

-- Reports made to Cheong Wa Dae ahead of raid into Ulsan mayor (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Changes in college entrance system caused by Cho Kuk's daughter, over 40 pct of students to be selected through state-administered test (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Rate of students picked through state-administered test to be expanded from 30 to 40 pct, Policy changed after one year (Hankyoreh)

-- Ex-presidential civil affairs secretary Baek Won-woo suspicious of running unofficial inspection team (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Aftermath of supply shortage, half of apartments in Seoul cost 900 mln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Regulatory sandbox' mired in regulations (Korea Economic Daily)

