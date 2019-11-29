U.S. says it is monitoring situation after N.K. projectile launch
WASHINGTON, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of reports of a North Korean "missile" launch and is monitoring the situation with allies in the region, the State Department said Thursday.
North Korea on Thursday fired two projectiles from what is presumed to be a super-large multiple rocket launcher, according to South Korea's military. The projectiles were fired into waters off the east coast.
"We are aware of reports of a North Korean missile launch," a State Department spokesperson said in response to a Yonhap query. "We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in the region."
The U.S. has shown a similar response to North Korea's previous launches this year.
The latest launch came as North Korea has urged the U.S. to drop its "hostile" policy and offer a solution to their stalled denuclearization negotiations before the end of the year.
The two sides remain apart on the extent to which North Korea needs to dismantle its nuclear weapons program in order to receive sanctions relief and other concessions from the U.S.
