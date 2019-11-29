Industrial output falls in October
All Headlines 08:01 November 29, 2019
SEJONG, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overall industrial output fell 0.4 percent in October from a month earlier due mainly to a decrease in the production of auto and electronic parts, government data showed Friday.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed the production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries declined 1.7 percent from a month earlier, while the output in the service sector increased 0.3 percent on-month.
From a year earlier, industrial output fell 0.5 percent.
