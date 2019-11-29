Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

November 29, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/-1 Cloudy 20

Incheon 06/-1 Cloudy 20

Suwon 08/-3 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 08/-1 Sunny 0

Daejeon 10/-1 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 08/-2 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 10/02 Sunny 60

Jeonju 10/00 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 11/01 Sunny 10

Jeju 12/09 Sunny 0

Daegu 12/02 Sunny 10

Busan 14/05 Sunny 0

(END)

