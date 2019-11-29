S. Korean shares open lower on U.S.-China trade woes
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Friday on fears of a delay in a U.S.-China trade deal.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 2.82 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,115.78 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The local shares closed slightly lower Thursday, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the law on support for protesters in Hong Kong, possibly creating a last-minute hurdle in U.S.-China trade negotiations aimed at ending their prolonged trade dispute.
Hit by the lengthy trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies, South Korea's exports have dropped for 11 consecutive months in October. The U.S. and China are also the largest importers of South Korean goods.
The country's export-dependent economy is widely expected to grow at the slowest pace in a decade.
The U.S. stock market temporarily avoided the latest ordeal as it closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, but most European stock markets closed lower Thursday on fears of a possible delay in a U.S.-China trade deal.
Most large caps were in negative terrain in Seoul.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics shed 0.58 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix losing 0.85 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.40 percent, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors slipped 0.45 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,179.05 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.05 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 projectiles, apparently from super-large multiple rocket launcher: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS