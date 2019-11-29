S. Korea vows better biz environment for European firms
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday vowed to provide foreign companies operating in the country, including European enterprises, with a better business environment by revamping related policies and cutting red tape.
"The government will continue to make efforts to improve local policies to help foreign firms to better contribute to innovation-led growth," Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said during a meeting with members of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ECCK).
"We would like to ask ECCK and its members to help promote South Korea-bound investment from European firms, especially in the material, parts and equipment segments," Yoo added.
South Korea's trade with the European Union reached an all-time high of US$120 billion in 2018, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. Investment from European companies also reached a new record of $8.9 billion.
In June, Yoo held a similar meeting with U.S. firms, which was followed by another meeting with foreign firms in the material and parts industry in September.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 projectiles, apparently from super-large multiple rocket launcher: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS