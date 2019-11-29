Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean economy expected to grow around 2 pct in 2019: BOK

All Headlines 10:58 November 29, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean economy is expected to grow around 2 percent this year, the Bank of Korea's rate-setting body said Friday, indicating an apparent reduction in the bank's latest growth estimate that was due later in the day.

"The GDP is forecast to grow around 2 percent in 2019 and at the lower 2 percent level in 2020," the BOK monetary policy board said in a statement on the outcome of its latest rate-setting meeting, in which it voted to keep the base rate frozen at 1.25 percent.

A BOK official earlier explained the expression -- at around 2 percent -- referred to a range of 1.9 percent and 2.1 percent.

In its latest projection in July, the BOK predicted Asia's fourth-largest economy to expand 2.2 percent in 2019, which marked a third down revision from the 2.7 percent forecast late last year, 2.6 percent in January and 2.5 percent in April.

An annual growth in the lower 2 percent range in 2020 would also mark a down revision from the 2.5 percent forecast in July.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#economy #growth outlook
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!