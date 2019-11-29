S. Korean economy expected to grow around 2 pct in 2019: BOK
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean economy is expected to grow around 2 percent this year, the Bank of Korea's rate-setting body said Friday, indicating an apparent reduction in the bank's latest growth estimate that was due later in the day.
"The GDP is forecast to grow around 2 percent in 2019 and at the lower 2 percent level in 2020," the BOK monetary policy board said in a statement on the outcome of its latest rate-setting meeting, in which it voted to keep the base rate frozen at 1.25 percent.
A BOK official earlier explained the expression -- at around 2 percent -- referred to a range of 1.9 percent and 2.1 percent.
In its latest projection in July, the BOK predicted Asia's fourth-largest economy to expand 2.2 percent in 2019, which marked a third down revision from the 2.7 percent forecast late last year, 2.6 percent in January and 2.5 percent in April.
An annual growth in the lower 2 percent range in 2020 would also mark a down revision from the 2.5 percent forecast in July.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 projectiles, apparently from super-large multiple rocket launcher: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS