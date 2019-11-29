European biz community calls for eased regulations, predictability in S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ECCK) on Friday called on the South Korean government to ease regulations and boost policy predictability to further attract foreign investment.
In the fifth edition of its "ECCK White Paper," the European business lobby pointed out a slew of recommendations for a better business environment and more investment in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
"In Korea, there are still many cases where rules and regulations that affect foreign and domestic businesses, change too quickly without adequate input from stakeholders. And in many instances, without adequate evaluation on whether the new policies will have the desired effect without unintended consequences," ECCK Chairperson Dimitris Psillakis said in a press conference.
It is important to keep the local business environment "consistent and foreseeable" not only to attract and maintain but also to boost business ties with multinational companies, he said.
The ECCK will make efforts to generate a fair and transparent business environment for the benefit of both big and small businesses, as well as South Korean and foreign investors, added Psillakis, who also serves as president and chief executive of Mercedes-Benz Korea.
The recommendations in the latest edition of the white paper will help the Seoul government shape a better investment conditions in South Korea for multinational companies, he said.
"We hope that the 'White Paper' will serve as a constructive communication tool for both the Korean and European authorities in looking for ways to maintain a mutually beneficial strategic relationship," the chairperson said.
The ECCK, established 7 years ago, has 360 member companies employing 50,000 people. Their combined sales reach 71 trillion won (US$60 billion).
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
2
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
3
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
4
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
5
(Yonhap Interview) Genesis Lab CEO says AI can tell employers who's fit for job
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
3
Grammys under fire after BTS wasn't nominated for 2020 event
-
4
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
5
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 projectiles, apparently from super-large multiple rocket launcher: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS