(LEAD) European biz community calls for eased regulations, predictability in S. Korea
(ATTN: MOVES UP photo; ADDS EU ambassador's comments in paras 8-10, last 4 paras)
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ECCK) on Friday called on the South Korean government to ease regulations and boost policy predictability to further attract foreign investment.
In the fifth edition of its "ECCK White Paper," the European business lobby pointed out a slew of recommendations for a better business environment and more investment in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
"In Korea, there are still many cases where rules and regulations that affect foreign and domestic businesses, change too quickly without adequate input from stakeholders. And in many instances, without adequate evaluation on whether the new policies will have the desired effect without unintended consequences," ECCK Chairperson Dimitris Psillakis said in a press conference.
It is important to keep the local business environment "consistent and foreseeable" not only to attract and maintain but also to boost business ties with multinational companies, he said.
The ECCK will make efforts to generate a fair and transparent business environment for the benefit of both big and small businesses, as well as South Korean and foreign investors, added Psillakis, who also serves as president and chief executive of Mercedes-Benz Korea.
The recommendations in the latest edition of the white paper will help the Seoul government shape a better investment conditions in South Korea for multinational companies, he said.
"We hope that the 'White Paper' will serve as a constructive communication tool for both the Korean and European authorities in looking for ways to maintain a mutually beneficial strategic relationship," the chairperson said.
Michael Reiterer, ambassador of the European Union to South Korea, said business environments are generally positive about Korea, but there is room for improvement.
"A cross-cutting issue on which we place utmost importance is the need to avoid discrimination and ensure equal treatment," Reiterer said.
There is a perception among foreign-invested companies that foreign businesses are relatively more subjected to Korean multi-agencies investigations called "dawn raids." And EU companies want fair competition and the same chances to win public procurement contracts as domestic companies in local auctions, he said.
The ECCK, established seven years ago, has 360 member companies employing 50,000 people. Their combined annual sales reach 71 trillion won (US$60 billion).
Bilateral trade between Korea and the EU reaches over 100 billion euros ($110 billion) annually, up by 50 percent since the Korea-EU free trade agreement took effect in July 2011, according to the ECCK.
The EU is the fourth-largest trade partner of Korea, after China, the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United States. Korea is the eighth-largest trade partner of the EU ahead of countries such as India and Brazil.
The ambassador said the Korea-EU FTA is "in need of an upgrade, with a view of closing legal loopholes or adding new features, such as an investment chapter," although it is delivering.
"For Korea, the EU is a large, stable, reliable, like-minded trade partner. But too often, we feel that the EU does not receive from Korea the attention it deserves."
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
3
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
5
Korean Air 'nut rage' heiress grilled over alleged assault, child abuse
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
3
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 projectiles, apparently from super-large multiple rocket launcher: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS