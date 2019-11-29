Main opposition to start filibuster to deter vote on key reform bills
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) said Friday it will launch a filibuster to deter a parliamentary vote on key contentious reform bills, heralding intensified wrangling with the liberal bloc.
The conservative LKP will begin the filibuster later in the day, with lawmakers taking turns speaking for four hours until the ongoing parliamentary regular session ends on Dec. 10, according to party officials.
A filibuster involves lawmakers making a long speech as means to deter a parliamentary vote or delay the passage of a bill.
Earlier in the day, the party requested the right to filibuster from the National Assembly on the approximately 200 bills awaiting votes at a plenary session originally set for Friday.
The LKP's intention in using a filibuster appears mainly to target key fast-track bills on an electoral system and a corruption probe unit.
The conservative party is playing hardball, demanding the cancellation of the election reform bill and the proposal to set up a new agency to investigate corruption involving high-ranking officials.
LKP chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn announced an end to his hunger strike Friday after being taken to hospital late Wednesday while fasting to protest the bills.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and three minor parties designated those bills as fast-track legislation in late April despite objections from the LKP.
The bill to adopt a new proportional representation system was automatically referred to a plenary session Wednesday.
National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang earlier announced a plan to refer the bill on the probe unit to a plenary session on Dec. 3.
It is feared the filibuster will affect the handling of the country's 2020 budget bill and a host of bills linked to people's lives, including a revision to the road traffic act to strengthen children's safety in school zones.
