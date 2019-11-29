S. Korea to further discuss guidelines on pension fund's shareholder activism
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health ministry said Friday that it needs additional discussion on proposed guidelines for shareholder activism by the country's largest state pension fund, as there are concerns over the fund's excessive engagement in corporate management.
The steering committee of the National Pension Service (NPS) under the ministry originally planned to finalize the guidelines earlier in the day but delayed this in the face of growing concerns raised by the business community.
The NPS, the country's top institutional investor and holder of stakes in many listed firms, has been actively pushing for a more aggressive shareholder role for companies it invests in, prodding them to adopt better governance structures and do business in a way that does not hurt shareholder value.
Under the proposed guidelines, the pension fund would be able to actively exercise its stewardship and shareholder rights against companies that have been found to have committed serious crimes like embezzlement or breach of trust.
The NPS also can demand the dismissal of corporate directors who are suspected of involvement in illegal activities and call for changes to a company's articles of association if needed. A company that receives failing marks in the fund steering committee's environmental, social and governance (ESG) assessment report may be subject to intensive oversight, according to the proposed guidelines.
The country's business community voiced concerns that the NPS could unduly interfere in business operations, but this was rejected by the ministry.
Seoul's pension service had over 700 trillion won (US$600 billion) worth of assets under its management as of August, making it one of the three biggest pension operators in the world. It aims to increase the total to over 1,000 trillion won by 2024.
South Korea adopted the state pension program in 1988 to guarantee income for the elderly after retirement and to provide coverage for disabilities and surviving family members.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
3
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
5
Korean Air 'nut rage' heiress grilled over alleged assault, child abuse
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
3
First lady Kim attends S. Korea-ASEAN food festival in Busan
-
4
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 projectiles, apparently from super-large multiple rocket launcher: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS