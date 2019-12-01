Life insurers' 9-month profit dips 24 pct as competition intensifies
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's life insurance firms saw their combined profit slip 24.3 percent in the first nine months of this year, hit by intensifying competition and auto insurance losses, data showed Sunday.
The combined net profit of life insurance firms operating in South Korea stood at 3.05 trillion won (US$2.58 billion) in the January-September period, compared with a profit of 4.03 trillion won for the same period last year, according to the preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Life insurers' premium income totaled 78.1 trillion won in the January-September period, up 285.2 billion won on-year.
Their aggregate assets grew 6.3 percent to 905 trillion won at the end of September. Their return on equity declined 2.42 percentage points to 5.02 percent in the nine-month period.
