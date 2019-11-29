Key developments on North Korea this week

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Nov. 25 -- N.K. says it conducted firing drills from border island

-- S. Korea says N.K.'s firing drills violated peace agreement

28 -- N. Korea fires 2 projectiles from super-large multiple rocket launcher

29 -- N.K. confirms test-firing of super-large multiple rocket launcher
