Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea says N.K. firing drills violate peace agreement
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea conducted artillery firing drills from an inter-Korean border island in the Yellow Sea in violation of the inter-Korean military agreement, South Korea's defense ministry said Monday.
According to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) earlier in the day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gave the firing order during a visit to a military unit on Changrin Islet just north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border in the Yellow Sea.
KCNA did not elaborate on the date of the inspection and other details.
------------
S. Korea lodges strong complaint with N.K. over recent firing drills near sea border
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lodged a strong complaint with North Korea over its recent artillery firing drills from an inter-Korean border island in the Yellow Sea, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The South sent the protest message to the North earlier in the day via the inter-Korean military communication line, ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said, confirming that the communist country carried out artillery firing drills on Changrin Islet just north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL) on Saturday.
The military authorities also made a verbal protest over the case, she added.
------------
2 Koreas remain far apart over Mt. Kumgang issue: official
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- South and North Korea remain "far apart" in their stances over Pyongyang's demand for the destruction of South Korea-built resort facilities at Mount Kumgang in the communist state, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
Last month, North Korea demanded the South remove all of its resort facilities at Mount Kumgang on its scenic east coast in an apparent bid to end a long-suspended tour project to the mountain.
South Korea has sought face-to-face talks with the North and to send its people to inspect the facilities there. Pyongyang has rejected the offers and threatened to unilaterally remove the facilities unless Seoul tears them down on its own, though it did not provide a deadline.
------------
N.K. has 'unwavering will' to develop its own tourist zone at Mt. Kumgang: propaganda outlet
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet said Wednesday it is the "unwavering will" of Pyongyang to destroy all South Korean-built facilities at the Mount Kumgang resort on its east coast and construct a new international tourist destination of its own.
The article from Uriminzokkiri, one of the North's propaganda websites, came as South and North Korea remain far apart over Pyongyang's demand last month to remove all South Korean-built facilities at the scenic resort, in an apparent threat to end their long-suspended joint tour program.
"It is our unwavering will to remove all the South's unpleasant-looking facilities that have been spoiling the landscape of this famous mountain and turn it into a ... modern international cultural, tourist zone," Uriminzokkiri said.
------------
Minister calls for N. Korea's active response for 2032 joint Olympics bid
SEOUL, Nov. 26 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul called Tuesday for North Korea to work together with South Korea for their bid to co-host the 2032 Olympic Games, as agreed last year as part of efforts to boost cross-border exchanges.
During the third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in September last year, the two sides agreed to push for co-hosting the 2032 Summer Olympics. No Olympic Games, summer or winter, have been staged by two or more countries together.
A successful joint bid would significantly improve inter-Korean relations, the minister said.
------------
Seoul monitoring N. Korea's moves at eastern port near Mt. Kumgang resort
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is keeping a close watch on a North Korean port near Mount Kumgang on the east coast, the unification ministry said Wednesday following a report that the communist nation may be developing it into a naval base.
The North has been constructing new buildings at the port of Jangjon and military vessels have appeared at the port more frequently than before, government officials said, though it is unclear if these signs mean the North is restoring the port as a naval base as reported by a newspaper earlier in the day.
The Jangjon port was originally the North's southernmost military port, but warships and military vessels were sent to other ports once the inter-Korean tourism project to Mount Kumgang began in the late 1990s.
------------
S. Korea guiding N.K. merchant ship out of its waters: JCS
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military launched an operation on Wednesday to drive a North Korean merchant ship out of its waters after the vessel strayed into the South across the Yellow Sea border due to an engine problem, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The vessel was detected crossing the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto inter-Korean maritime border in the Yellow Sea, onto the South Korean side from the northwestern part of the South Korean island of Baengnyeong at around 6:40 a.m., the JCS said in a release.
After confirming that the boat was a North Korean merchant ship, the military fired warning shots after issuing broadcast warnings in accordance with protocol, the JCS said, adding the ship was slowly moving westward into deep waters on its own power.
------------
Vice minister to visit Kaesong liaison office, no weekly meeting planned
SEOUL, Nov. 28 (Yonhap) -- Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho will visit the inter-Korean liaison office in North Korea's border town of Kaesong this week, though there will be no meeting with his North Korean counterpart, a ministry official said Thursday.
Suh's trip to the office Friday comes at a time when inter-Korean relations remain stalled, with Pyongyang threatening to end their joint tour program to Mount Kumgang on the North's east coast.
But the vice minister, who serves as the South Korean head of the office, does not plan to address the issue during his trip, the ministry official said, adding that Suh's visit is aimed at meeting South Korean workers stationed there and reviewing the office's overall operation. His North Korean counterpart is Jon Jong-su.
(END)
-
