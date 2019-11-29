CL returns with 1st solo album outside YG
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- CL, a member of disbanded girl group 2NE1, released a video clip Friday teasing her new album release next month, her first solo album outside of her former music label, YG Entertainment.
The teaser video for the project album, "In the Name of Love," was posted on CL's Instagram account and on YouTube ahead of the record's release on Dec. 4.
It is the singer's first album since leaving YG, the home of 2NE1, earlier this month.
The new album has six tracks that deal with 2NE1's disbandment in November 2016 and the following three years in CL's life.
Starting on Dec. 4, two new tracks will be released every week for three weeks.
CL also plans to open a website named after the new album to release a series of artworks in conjunction with the record.
The singer hasn't signed with another management, having reportedly decided to go it alone.
