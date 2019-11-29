KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK hynix 80,900 DN 1,900
Youngpoong 631,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,950 DN 800
Donga Socio Holdings 102,500 DN 500
Hanwha 24,550 DN 500
DB HiTek 19,000 UP 50
CJ 92,100 DN 1,700
JWPHARMA 30,700 DN 600
DongkukStlMill 5,960 DN 170
SBC 15,850 DN 550
Hyundai M&F INS 28,000 DN 700
TONGYANG 1,425 DN 40
LGInt 14,850 DN 200
DOOSAN 68,200 DN 1,500
DaelimInd 89,900 DN 2,200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14350 DN150
KiaMtr 43,250 DN 1,300
Daesang 23,150 DN 300
SKNetworks 5,720 UP 10
ORION Holdings 17,400 UP 50
LotteFood 431,000 DN 1,000
KISWire 21,950 DN 50
NEXENTIRE 9,130 UP 130
CHONGKUNDANG 91,700 DN 800
KCC 217,000 DN 1,500
Shinsegae 281,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 234,500 DN 4,000
SGBC 37,450 DN 200
Hyosung 79,400 DN 100
LOTTE 35,650 DN 600
AK Holdings 31,500 DN 550
Binggrae 54,300 DN 500
GCH Corp 21,700 DN 250
LotteChilsung 134,500 UP 2,000
HyundaiMtr 121,000 DN 3,000
AmoreG 81,200 DN 900
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,700 UP 150
POSCO 230,500 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 90,600 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 195,500 DN 3,500
(MORE)
-
1
