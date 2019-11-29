KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,300 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 4,245 0
DB INSURANCE 55,700 DN 1,500
SLCORP 18,750 DN 300
Yuhan 216,000 DN 1,500
SamsungElec 50,300 DN 1,000
NHIS 12,400 DN 200
SK Discovery 26,450 DN 1,400
LS 44,150 DN 250
GC Corp 127,000 DN 500
GS E&C 30,000 DN 550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,150 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 231,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 117,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,230 DN 110
SKC 47,450 UP 1,400
GS Retail 38,100 DN 1,050
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,800 DN 1,300
ShinhanGroup 43,550 DN 950
HITEJINRO 28,250 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 157,500 DN 2,500
HankookShellOil 330,500 DN 500
BukwangPharm 14,600 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,300 DN 200
TaekwangInd 1,074,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 5,460 DN 110
KAL 24,750 DN 650
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,500 UP 180
LG Corp. 71,000 DN 1,300
SsangyongMtr 2,125 DN 30
BoryungPharm 15,750 DN 450
L&L 14,200 UP 650
NamyangDairy 456,500 DN 8,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,950 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,750 DN 550
SamsungF&MIns 232,500 DN 7,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,850 UP 600
Kogas 37,400 DN 900
IlyangPharm 21,300 DN 100
DaeduckElec 10,150 DN 50
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
Korean Air 'nut rage' heiress grilled over alleged assault, child abuse
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
S. Korea's chip, display industries intact from Japan's export curbs
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 projectiles, apparently from super-large multiple rocket launcher: JCS
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
(LEAD) U.S. flies three spy planes over S. Korea after N.K. coastal gun firing
U.S. flies another spy plane over S. Korea