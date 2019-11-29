KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 4,250 DN 75
HtlShilla 84,700 UP 400
Hanmi Science 38,950 DN 1,150
SamsungElecMech 111,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 63,700 UP 1,000
Ottogi 557,000 DN 11,000
KSOE 120,000 DN 2,000
Hanwha Chem 17,550 DN 450
OCI 61,900 DN 1,400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,400 DN 200
KorZinc 406,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,960 DN 80
SYC 52,400 DN 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 45,000 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 33,400 DN 250
S-Oil 89,200 DN 1,600
LG Innotek 122,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 220,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 53,200 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 73,100 DN 1,400
Mobis 245,000 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,450 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 11,450 DN 250
S-1 93,600 DN 1,200
Hanchem 101,000 UP 1,700
DWS 29,300 DN 650
UNID 47,000 0
KEPCO 27,900 UP 400
SamsungSecu 36,100 DN 300
SKTelecom 246,000 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 40,450 DN 750
HyundaiElev 71,000 DN 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,750 UP 500
Hanon Systems 10,800 UP 50
SK 257,500 DN 2,500
DAEKYO 6,090 DN 50
GKL 19,500 DN 100
Handsome 31,700 DN 250
WJ COWAY 89,600 DN 3,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 132,500 DN 3,000
(MORE)
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
3
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
5
Korean Air 'nut rage' heiress grilled over alleged assault, child abuse
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
3
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
5
S. Korea's chip, display industries intact from Japan's export curbs
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 projectiles, apparently from super-large multiple rocket launcher: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. flies three spy planes over S. Korea after N.K. coastal gun firing
-
5
U.S. flies another spy plane over S. Korea