KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 November 29, 2019

MERITZ SECU 4,250 DN 75
HtlShilla 84,700 UP 400
Hanmi Science 38,950 DN 1,150
SamsungElecMech 111,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 63,700 UP 1,000
Ottogi 557,000 DN 11,000
KSOE 120,000 DN 2,000
Hanwha Chem 17,550 DN 450
OCI 61,900 DN 1,400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,400 DN 200
KorZinc 406,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,960 DN 80
SYC 52,400 DN 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 45,000 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 33,400 DN 250
S-Oil 89,200 DN 1,600
LG Innotek 122,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 220,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI WIA 53,200 DN 600
KumhoPetrochem 73,100 DN 1,400
Mobis 245,000 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,450 DN 100
HDC HOLDINGS 11,450 DN 250
S-1 93,600 DN 1,200
Hanchem 101,000 UP 1,700
DWS 29,300 DN 650
UNID 47,000 0
KEPCO 27,900 UP 400
SamsungSecu 36,100 DN 300
SKTelecom 246,000 DN 500
S&T MOTIV 40,450 DN 750
HyundaiElev 71,000 DN 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,750 UP 500
Hanon Systems 10,800 UP 50
SK 257,500 DN 2,500
DAEKYO 6,090 DN 50
GKL 19,500 DN 100
Handsome 31,700 DN 250
WJ COWAY 89,600 DN 3,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 132,500 DN 3,000
