KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 November 29, 2019

IBK 11,750 DN 150
KorElecTerm 40,950 0
NamhaeChem 8,170 DN 40
DONGSUH 17,300 DN 100
BGF 5,570 DN 160
SamsungEng 18,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 98,900 DN 2,600
PanOcean 4,200 DN 60
SAMSUNG CARD 37,100 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 23,650 DN 550
KT 26,950 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL212500 UP5000
LG Uplus 13,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,600 DN 1,100
KT&G 97,800 DN 900
DHICO 5,460 DN 60
LG Display 14,700 DN 50
Kangwonland 29,350 DN 800
NAVER 172,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 155,500 DN 1,500
NCsoft 493,000 DN 6,000
DSME 26,350 DN 350
DSINFRA 5,360 DN 80
DWEC 4,460 DN 110
Donga ST 108,500 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,250 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 248,000 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 225,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 35,550 DN 200
LGH&H 1,265,000 DN 25,000
LGCHEM 306,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO E&C 18,900 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,000 DN 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,850 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,150 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 69,900 DN 1,100
Celltrion 174,000 DN 4,500
Huchems 21,500 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 132,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,200 DN 800
(MORE)

