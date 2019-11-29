KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 71,700 DN 300
LOTTE Himart 31,250 DN 650
GS 47,850 DN 800
CJ CGV 36,750 DN 250
HYUNDAILIVART 13,700 DN 350
LIG Nex1 34,250 UP 50
FILA KOREA 51,600 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 150,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,750 DN 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,290 DN 95
AMOREPACIFIC 189,000 DN 2,500
LF 17,900 UP 50
FOOSUNG 7,830 DN 110
JW HOLDINGS 6,670 DN 90
SK Innovation 146,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 21,250 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 46,050 DN 500
Hansae 17,800 UP 200
LG HAUSYS 57,700 DN 100
Youngone Corp 35,550 UP 150
KOLON IND 47,750 DN 800
HanmiPharm 319,500 DN 13,500
BNK Financial Group 6,960 DN 110
emart 131,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY332 50 DN1000
KOLMAR KOREA 47,350 UP 650
CUCKOO 107,500 UP 500
COSMAX 80,900 UP 1,400
MANDO 34,750 DN 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 393,500 DN 5,500
INNOCEAN 64,200 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 31,300 DN 550
Netmarble 88,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S346000 UP1000
ORION 103,000 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 168,000 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 70,200 DN 7,000
HDC-OP 27,650 DN 1,050
HYOSUNG HEAVY 25,350 DN 750
WooriFinancialGroup 11,700 DN 100
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
3
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
5
Korean Air 'nut rage' heiress grilled over alleged assault, child abuse
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
3
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
5
S. Korea's chip, display industries intact from Japan's export curbs
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 projectiles, apparently from super-large multiple rocket launcher: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. flies three spy planes over S. Korea after N.K. coastal gun firing
-
5
U.S. flies another spy plane over S. Korea