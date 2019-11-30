Seoul stocks likely to rebound next week
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are expected to rebound next week on a potentially close U.S.-China trade deal and a moderate recovery in the country's exports, local analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,087.96 on Friday, down 14 points or 0.6 percent from a week earlier.
The drop was largely attributed to an unexpected hurdle in the U.S.-China trade deal, created by U.S. legislation supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.
U.S. President Donald Trump earlier said the U.S.-China trade talks were nearing the end of their first stage and that an initial deal was "very close," sending New York stock indices to record highs.
Asian as well as European stock markets began to dive after Trump signed the bills on support for protesters in Hong Kong, while the New York stock market remained closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The analysts claimed that the local stock market will likely turnaround in the upcoming week as both Washington and Beijing will increasingly treat the trade issue separately from the protests in Hong Kong.
"Despite the continued tug-of-war, the possibility of the U.S. and China holding a December summit and declaring a truce for 2020 based on their initial trade agreement remains unchanged," said Kim Yong-gu, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment, anticipating a rally on the local stock market next week.
Kim Byeong-yeon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, highlighted a possible recovery in South Korean exports.
"We believe a decline in South Korea's exports will be moderate down the road," the analyst said.
Kim forecast the KOSPI to move in a range of 2,080 and 2,150 next week.
This week, foreigners net sold over 1.82 trillion won (US$1.54 billion) worth of South Korean shares, remaining net sellers for 17 consecutive sessions, the longest selling streak since January 2016.
Institutions purchased a net 1.24 trillion won, while individuals scooped up a net 409 billion won.
