Access to islet hosting presidential retreat to be limited for 3 months
CHANGWON, South Korea, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Geoje city government said Saturday it will temporarily restrict tourists' access to the small southern islet of Jeo, which houses a presidential retreat, from Sunday and will reopen it next March.
The islet that sits off the southern island of Geoje was opened to the public in September under a one-year trial tourism program. The island that is under military control exclusively hosts presidential retreats.
The city government said it will limit tourists' access to the islet for three months starting in December, in line with the winter maintenance period of the Navy.
Under a deal with the government and the Navy, the municipal government agreed to suspend the tourism program from Dec. 1-Feb. 29 and from July 7-Sept. 6 of next year.
President Moon Jae-in vowed in his election pledge to make the islet publicly accessible.
During the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, the islet was used by the Japanese military. Since the Navy took it over in 1954, the islet has remained a military-controlled zone.
A villa on Jeo, located north of Geoje Island, was designated as a presidential retreat in 1972 during the authoritarian rule of President Park Chung-hee.
With the popularity of the project, the city government has requested that the Navy allow more tourists to visit the islet.
A maximum of 600 tourists are permitted to land on the islet from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., five days a week. The islet is closed Mondays and Thursdays.
The Navy recently told the city government that it could allow tourists to visit during the winter period, though it would be difficult to increase the daily limit on visitors.
