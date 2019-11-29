S. Korean firm sues BAT over alleged trademark infringement
SEOUL, Nov. 29 (Yonhap) -- Vitabon Co., a South Korean venture firm, said Friday it has launched a trademark infringement suit against tobacco giant British American Tobacco (BAT).
Vitabon claims that its nicotine-free aromatherapy device, named Sense, and BAT's hybrid e-cigarette product, glo sens, confuse consumers due to their similar names.
Vitabon said it has filed the lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court, demanding 110 million won (US$93,000) in compensation and that manufacturing and sales of glo sens be banned in the country.
"Despite the fact that Vitabon Sense is a product designed to help customers quit smoking and glo sens is an e-cigarette product, the methods of use are very similar and their customer bases very close," a Vitabon official said. "Vitabon Sense was also released prior to glo sens."
BAT Korea said it plans to file a countersuit against Vitabon, saying that the names of the two products are not confusing to consumers at all.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
3
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
5
Korean Air 'nut rage' heiress grilled over alleged assault, child abuse
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
3
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea decides to 'conditionally' suspend termination of Seoul-Tokyo military pact
-
5
S. Korea's chip, display industries intact from Japan's export curbs
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 projectiles, apparently from super-large multiple rocket launcher: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. flies three spy planes over S. Korea after N.K. coastal gun firing
-
5
U.S. flies another spy plane over S. Korea