S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 29, 2019
All Headlines 16:32 November 29, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.365 1.382 -1.7
3-year TB 1.385 1.430 -4.5
10-year TB 1.630 1.667 -3.7
2-year MSB 1.395 1.431 -3.6
3-year CB (AA-) 1.922 1.957 -3.5
91-day CD 1.530 1.530 0.0
