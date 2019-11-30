Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:12 November 30, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/-1 Cloudy 30
Incheon 08/01 Cloudy 30
Suwon 10/-2 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 11/-1 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 12/-2 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 08/-2 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 13/04 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 13/-1 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 15/00 Cloudy 20
Jeju 16/07 Cloudy 20
Daegu 12/01 Cloudy 30
Busan 16/06 Cloudy 30
(END)
