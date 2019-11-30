Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:12 November 30, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/-1 Cloudy 30

Incheon 08/01 Cloudy 30

Suwon 10/-2 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 11/-1 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 12/-2 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 08/-2 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 13/04 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 13/-1 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 15/00 Cloudy 20

Jeju 16/07 Cloudy 20

Daegu 12/01 Cloudy 30

Busan 16/06 Cloudy 30

(END)

