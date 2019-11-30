Korean-language dailies

-- Liberty Korea Party vows to engage in filibuster until end of National Assembly session (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Liberty Korea Party's attempt at filibuster prevents National Assembly plenary session (Kookmin Daily)

-- Key bills held back by filibuster threat (Donga llbo)

-- National Intelligence Service reports NK's increased activities in Dongchang-ri missile launch site (Segye Times)

-- Main opposition party pulls out filibuster card, ruling party refuses to attend plenary session (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Filibuster emerges as variable for passage of key bills (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Liberty Korea Party holds children hostage with filibuster threat to block passage of bills (Hankyoreh)

-- Liberty Korea Party plays filibuster card, blocks passage of key bills (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae braces for soaring apartment prices in Seoul (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- With corporate taxes halved, tax revenue to take huge hit next year (Korea Economic Daily)

