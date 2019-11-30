(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 30)

South Korea's total fertility rate -- the average number of births a woman is expected to have during her lifetime -- fell to a new historic low of 0.88 in the third quarter, down from 0.96 a year ago. The rate was 0.69 in Seoul and 0.78 in Busan. Such a record is hard to find anywhere else. Zero birthrates are found only in city-states like Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau. At this rate, the total fertility rate for this year will end up at 0.8. The number is bound to go down in the coming years as the number of marriages keep falling.