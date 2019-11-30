Today in Korean history
Dec. 1
1980 -- The state-run Korea Broadcasting System (KBS) airs the nation's first color television broadcast.
1992 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with South Africa.
1998 -- Hyundai Motor Co. becomes the owner of Kia Motors Corp., a month after it secured the right to acquire the automaker. Kia had been the country's second-largest carmaker before its collapse the previous year.
2005 -- South Korea's National Assembly ratifies a free trade agreement with Singapore, Seoul's second free trade pact after one with Chile.
2014 -- A 1,750-ton South Korean fishing boat, the Oryong 501, sinks in the Bering Sea, killing 27 crew members and leaving 26 missing. There were only seven survivors.
2015 -- South Korea launches a new Marine Corps brigade for a mission to defend the southern resort island of Jeju and its adjacent areas.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
3
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
1
(LEAD) Female singer Goo Ha-ra found dead at her home
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
3
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
4
(3rd LD) FM Kang says S. Korea, Japan agree to coordinate on Moon-Abe summit next month
-
5
S. Korea's chip, display industries intact from Japan's export curbs
-
1
Singers Jung Joon-young, Choi Jong-hoon get prison terms in rape case
-
2
(News Focus) Shorter firing interval indicates N.K.'s super-large rocket launcher almost ready for operation: experts
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
4
(LEAD) Chinese warplane violates Korea's air defense zone again
-
5
CL returns with 1st solo album outside YG