N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles

"It is quite natural that Abe is ridiculed as a puppy affected by mange as he fails to tell one thing from another and has plenty of cheek to turn black into white, being excluded from international politics," the statement went on. "(North Korea) considers it best not to deal with Abe as dealing with the most stupid person ever known in history and political dwarf out of favor brings disgrace to it. This thought of ours is hardening day by day."

