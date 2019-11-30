S. Korea confirms 33rd wild boar infected with African swine fever
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- A wild boar found dead near the border with North Korea has tested positive for African swine fever (ASF), authorities said Saturday, bringing the number of such cases to 33 in South Korea.
The wild boar was caught by a joint team of soldiers and civilian hunters in Yeoncheon, northwest of Seoul, earlier this week, the National Institute of Environmental Research said.
South Korea confirmed 14 ASF cases at pig farms in September and October, when the country's first case of the deadly hog disease was confirmed in a border area.
The animal disease does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine nor cure for the disease.
The virus spreads through direct contact with infected animals or their remains, unlike other animal diseases, such as foot-and-mouth disease, which is airborne.
Local authorities have been deploying hundreds of soldiers and civilian hunters to areas bordering North Korea for operations to shoot and kill wild boars.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
