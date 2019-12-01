Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 December 01, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/03 Rain 70

Incheon 07/04 Rain 70

Suwon 07/02 Rain 70

Cheongju 07/03 Rain 70

Daejeon 07/03 Rain 70

Chuncheon 05/00 Sunny 80

Gangneung 11/06 Sunny 70

Jeonju 08/05 Rain 70

Gwangju 09/06 Rain 70

Jeju 16/11 Rain 70

Daegu 09/04 Rain 80

Busan 11/09 Rain 80
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!