Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 December 01, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 01 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/03 Rain 70
Incheon 07/04 Rain 70
Suwon 07/02 Rain 70
Cheongju 07/03 Rain 70
Daejeon 07/03 Rain 70
Chuncheon 05/00 Sunny 80
Gangneung 11/06 Sunny 70
Jeonju 08/05 Rain 70
Gwangju 09/06 Rain 70
Jeju 16/11 Rain 70
Daegu 09/04 Rain 80
Busan 11/09 Rain 80
(END)
