SK Energy set to complete desulfurization facility in S. Korea

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations on sulfur content in marine fuel will go into effect, limiting the sulfur cap of marine fuel to 0.5 percent from the current 3.5 percent. To comply with IMO 2020, vessel operators need to either install exhaust gas cleaning systems, also called scrubbers, or use clean fuel, such as low-sulfur fuel oil, marine gas oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).