Today in Korean history
Dec. 3
1952 -- The United Nations General Assembly passes a resolution calling for the transfer of all Korean War prisoners to a politically neutral location.
1995 -- Former President Chun Doo-hwan is indicted on corruption charges, as well as for his role in the coup through which he rose to power in 1980. Later sentenced to life in prison, Chun will be pardoned in December 1997 by President Kim Dae-jung.
1997 -- The International Monetary Fund agrees with the South Korean government on a US$55 billion rescue package. As a result of the financial meltdown late that year, many of Korea's financial institutions and hundreds of heavily indebted corporations go bankrupt, plunging the nation into an economic slump for the next two years.
2013 -- The National Intelligence Service says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's uncle Jang Song-thaek has been removed from power over accusations of corruption and activities running counter to the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.
2017-- Fifteen people are killed in the capsizing of a South Korean chartered fishing boat, Seonchang-1, in the Yellow Sea.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
5
S. Korea among most advanced democracies in Asia-Pacific region: index
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
3
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
2
Change in N.K. leader's fashion style seen as reflecting desire to craft unique image
-
3
Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
4
(LEAD) Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors win 3rd straight title in S. Korean pro football
-
5
(2nd LD) Investigator believed to be involved in election-meddling row found dead