Monday's weather forecast

December 02, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-2 Cloudy 20

Incheon 03/00 Cloudy 20

Suwon 04/-1 Sunny 20

Cheongju 06/01 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 07/01 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 04/-3 Sunny 0

Gangneung 07/03 Sunny 0

Jeonju 06/03 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 08/04 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/10 Cloudy 20

Daegu 08/04 Cloudy 30

Busan 10/06 Sunny 20

