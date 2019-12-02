Seoul stocks open higher on U.S.-China trade deal hopes
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Monday as investors clung to expectations that the United States and China will sign a "phase one" trade deal within this year.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.82 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,115.78 in the first 15 minutes of trading. The main index shed 0.7 percent in the past week.
Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a law on support for protesters in Hong Kong, possibly creating a last-minute hurdle in U.S.-China trade negotiations aimed at ending their prolonged trade war.
But the two sides are widely expected to sign a deal in mid-December, analysts said.
Technology stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 1.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbing 0.4 percent, and Samsung SDI gaining 1.7 percent.
Among decliners, top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.4 percent, its smaller affiliate Kia Motors declined 1.5 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO shed 0.2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.5 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
(LEAD) BTS pick up three American Music Awards including Tour of Year
-
3
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
3
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
2
Change in N.K. leader's fashion style seen as reflecting desire to craft unique image
-
3
Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
4
(LEAD) Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors win 3rd straight title in S. Korean pro football
-
5
(2nd LD) Investigator believed to be involved in election-meddling row found dead