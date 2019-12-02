BOK head to participate in celebratory conference in Hungary
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top central banker will head to Hungary this week to take part in a joint conference celebrating the establishment of the countries' diplomatic ties 30 years ago, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said Monday.
BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol will head to Budapest on Tuesday.
"The central banks of the two countries will hold the joint conference to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and to promote exchange of opinions between the countries' central banks, academic circles, think tanks and economists," the BOK said in a press release.
Lee and his Hungarian counterpart will also hold separate meetings to exchange their views on the countries' economic conditions and discuss ways to enhance cooperation between their central banks, it added.
The BOK chief will return home Friday.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
