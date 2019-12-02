Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
Seoul stocks extend gains late Monday morning on trade hopes
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks extended gains late Monday morning as investors still stick to hopes the United States and China could sign a trade deal despite political unrest in Hong Kong.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.63 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,096.64 as of 11:20 a.m. The main index fell 0.7 percent in the past week.
----------------
U.S. again flies spy aircraft over S. Korean capital areas: aviation tracker
SEOUL -- A U.S. reconnaissance plane flew above the Korean Peninsula, an aviation tracker said Monday, on an apparent mission to monitor North Korea amid concerns the communist nation could undertake additional military provocations after last week's short-range rocket firings.
The plane, believed to be a RC-135W Ribet Joint, was spotted flying in the skies above South Korea's Yellow Sea and capital areas "on task over the Korean Peninsula," Aircraft Spots posted on Twitter.
----------------
Myanmar refugees all resettled successfully in Bupyeong
INCHEON -- More than 100 Myanmar refugees who came to South Korea from camps in Thailand and other places from 2015 to 2018 have all successfully resettled in the Bupyeong district of Incheon, about 40 kilometers west of Seoul, government officials said Monday.
A total of 112 refugees from Myanmar arrived in South Korea during the four-year period -- 22 people in four households in 2015, 34 in seven households in 2016, 30 in five households in 2017 and 26 in eight households in 2018 -- as part of a United Nations refugee resettlement program.
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's Nov. consumer price growth turns positive
SEJONG -- South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.2 percent on-year in November, marking the first gain in four months, the statistics agency said Monday.
The consumer price index stood at 104.87 in November, compared with 104.71 for the same month last year, Statistics Korea said in a statement.
----------------
Minister hopes resolution of Mount Kumgang issue leads to 'sustainable' cross-border cooperation
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul urged North Korea on Monday to honor its commitment to normalize a long-suspended inter-Korean mountain tourism project, saying it would pave the way for "sustainable" exchange and cooperation between the two sides.
Kim made the remark during a discussion with a journalists' association as Pyongyang shows no signs of backing down from its demand that the South take down all facilities it built at the North's Mount Kumgang resort as part of the joint tour program.
----------------
