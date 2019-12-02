KT Wiz re-sign Venezuelan pitcher Cuevas for 2020
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean baseball club KT Wiz announced on Monday they will bring back Venezuelan pitcher William Cuevas for the 2020 season.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said the 29-year-old right-hander has agreed to a new one-year deal worth US$1 million, which includes a signing bonus of $300,000.
In his first KBO season in 2019, Cuevas went 13-10 in 30 starts with a 3.62 ERA. He led the Wiz's staff with 184 innings pitched and 135 strikeouts.
Monday's move completes foreign pitching signings for the Wiz for the new season. Last month, they replaced Raul Alcantara with Cuban pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne.
KBO teams can sign up to three foreign players but no more than two pitchers.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
5
S. Korea among most advanced democracies in Asia-Pacific region: index
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
3
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
2
Change in N.K. leader's fashion style seen as reflecting desire to craft unique image
-
3
Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
4
(LEAD) Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors win 3rd straight title in S. Korean pro football
-
5
(2nd LD) Investigator believed to be involved in election-meddling row found dead