Moon voices concern about crippled National Assembly operation
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in expressed regret Monday over the crippled operation of the National Assembly, saying there are a host of bills related to people's lives pending in the legislature.
"It's a very regrettable situation," he said during a meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
His remarks came as rival political parties are locked in deepened standoffs especially over judicial and electoral reform bills. The ruling Democratic Party is pushing for the passage of those bills, while the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) is fiercely protesting the move.
Moon desperately requested that "the National Assembly return to being a parliament that cares about the people" by passing relevant bills.
"In particular, I hope that the National Assembly stops politics that link even uncontentious bills with partisan strife," the president said.
On diplomacy, he also reviewed the results of the special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states that took place in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, last week.
"I would like to emphasize that ASEAN is not a simple cooperative partner but also a friend to live together and to co-prosper," Moon added. "(ASEAN) will get more important for our future generation."
He said ASEAN has reaffirmed its support for the Korea peace process and the New Southern Policy of Seoul.
"ASEAN's dynamics and growth potential will become a new opportunity for us, and our experience and commitment will lead to the accomplishment of ASEAN," Moon said. "(Cooperation with ASEAN) is very significant in efforts as well to diversify diplomacy and trade, which is our national task."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
-
4
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
5
S. Korea among most advanced democracies in Asia-Pacific region: index
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
-
2
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
-
3
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
-
4
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
-
1
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
-
2
Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
3
Change in N.K. leader's fashion style seen as reflecting desire to craft unique image
-
4
(2nd LD) Investigator believed to be involved in election-meddling row found dead
-
5
(LEAD) Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors win 3rd straight title in S. Korean pro football