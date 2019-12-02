Renault Samsung's Nov. sales fall 15 pct
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of French carmaker Renault S.A., said Monday its sales fell 15 percent last month from a year earlier on lower demand at home and abroad.
Renault Samsung sold 15,749 vehicles in November, down from 18,601 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 3.9 percent to 8,076 units last month from 8,407 units a year ago. Exports plunged 25 percent to 7,673 from 10,194 during the same period, the statement said.
From January to November, its sales dropped 23 percent to 161,733 autos from 209,126 in the year-ago period, it said.
The company's current lineup includes the SM3 compact, the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the QM3 small SUV, and the SM5, SM6 and SM7 sedans.
Renault S.A. has an 80-percent stake in Renault Samsung.
