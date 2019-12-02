DongkukStlMill 6,000 UP 40

LGInt 15,050 UP 200

SBC 15,850 0

CJ 93,800 UP 1,700

Hyundai M&F INS 27,950 DN 50

TONGYANG 1,430 UP 5

JWPHARMA 30,800 UP 100

BukwangPharm 14,750 UP 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 40,050 UP 750

HankookShellOil 332,500 UP 2,000

TaekwangInd 1,075,000 UP 1,000

AmoreG 82,400 UP 1,200

HyundaiMtr 121,500 UP 500

SsangyongCement 5,490 UP 30

KAL 24,750 0

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,510 UP 10

LG Corp. 72,100 UP 1,100

SsangyongMtr 2,095 DN 30

BoryungPharm 15,550 DN 200

L&L 14,850 UP 650

NamyangDairy 453,500 DN 3,000

Donga Socio Holdings 103,500 UP 1,000

SK hynix 80,500 DN 400

Youngpoong 641,000 UP 10,000

HyundaiEng&Const 40,800 DN 150

SamsungF&MIns 234,500 UP 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,750 UP 900

Kogas 37,450 UP 50

Hanwha 24,800 UP 250

DB HiTek 19,000 0

Daesang 23,450 UP 300

SKNetworks 5,720 0

ORION Holdings 17,300 DN 100

KISWire 21,550 DN 400

LotteFood 434,500 UP 3,500

NEXENTIRE 9,070 DN 60

CHONGKUNDANG 92,100 UP 400

KCC 224,000 UP 7,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 45,000 UP 50

HYUNDAI STEEL 31,850 UP 100

(MORE)