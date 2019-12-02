KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongkukStlMill 6,000 UP 40
LGInt 15,050 UP 200
SBC 15,850 0
CJ 93,800 UP 1,700
Hyundai M&F INS 27,950 DN 50
TONGYANG 1,430 UP 5
JWPHARMA 30,800 UP 100
BukwangPharm 14,750 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,050 UP 750
HankookShellOil 332,500 UP 2,000
TaekwangInd 1,075,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 82,400 UP 1,200
HyundaiMtr 121,500 UP 500
SsangyongCement 5,490 UP 30
KAL 24,750 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,510 UP 10
LG Corp. 72,100 UP 1,100
SsangyongMtr 2,095 DN 30
BoryungPharm 15,550 DN 200
L&L 14,850 UP 650
NamyangDairy 453,500 DN 3,000
Donga Socio Holdings 103,500 UP 1,000
SK hynix 80,500 DN 400
Youngpoong 641,000 UP 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,800 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 234,500 UP 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,750 UP 900
Kogas 37,450 UP 50
Hanwha 24,800 UP 250
DB HiTek 19,000 0
Daesang 23,450 UP 300
SKNetworks 5,720 0
ORION Holdings 17,300 DN 100
KISWire 21,550 DN 400
LotteFood 434,500 UP 3,500
NEXENTIRE 9,070 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 92,100 UP 400
KCC 224,000 UP 7,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,000 UP 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,850 UP 100
