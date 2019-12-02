KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Shinsegae 283,500 UP 2,000
Nongshim 234,000 DN 500
SGBC 37,500 UP 50
Hyosung 80,000 UP 600
LOTTE 35,950 UP 300
AK Holdings 31,600 UP 100
Binggrae 54,500 UP 200
GCH Corp 21,750 UP 50
LotteChilsung 133,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,850 UP 150
POSCO 232,000 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 91,000 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 199,000 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,700 DN 600
KUMHOTIRE 4,250 UP 5
DB INSURANCE 57,000 UP 1,300
SLCORP 18,350 DN 400
Yuhan 216,000 0
SamsungElec 50,400 UP 100
NHIS 12,400 0
SK Discovery 25,700 DN 750
LS 44,450 UP 300
GC Corp 126,500 DN 500
GS E&C 29,700 DN 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,050 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 234,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 115,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,280 UP 50
SKC 48,500 UP 1,050
GS Retail 37,950 DN 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,000 UP 1,200
ShinhanGroup 43,600 UP 50
HITEJINRO 27,800 DN 450
CJ LOGISTICS 154,000 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 68,300 UP 100
DaelimInd 88,800 DN 1,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14450 UP100
KiaMtr 42,650 DN 600
Ottogi 556,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 21,700 UP 400
