KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,300 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 4,265 UP 15
HtlShilla 83,500 DN 1,200
Hanmi Science 39,350 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 112,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 63,700 0
KSOE 121,500 UP 1,500
Hanwha Chem 18,250 UP 700
OCI 62,500 UP 600
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,900 UP 500
KorZinc 409,500 UP 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,880 DN 80
SYC 52,700 UP 300
HyundaiMipoDock 45,000 0
IS DONGSEO 33,300 DN 100
S-Oil 88,600 DN 600
LG Innotek 123,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 219,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 52,500 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 74,100 UP 1,000
Mobis 246,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,050 DN 400
HDC HOLDINGS 11,350 DN 100
S-1 95,500 UP 1,900
Hanchem 98,600 DN 2,400
DWS 29,750 UP 450
UNID 46,650 DN 350
KEPCO 28,250 UP 350
SamsungSecu 36,200 UP 100
SKTelecom 242,000 DN 4,000
S&T MOTIV 40,750 UP 300
HyundaiElev 69,600 DN 1,400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,650 DN 100
Hanon Systems 10,700 DN 100
SK 256,000 DN 1,500
DAEKYO 6,160 UP 70
GKL 19,650 UP 150
Handsome 31,350 DN 350
WJ COWAY 91,300 UP 1,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 133,000 UP 500
