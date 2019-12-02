DaeduckElec 10,300 UP 150

MERITZ SECU 4,265 UP 15

HtlShilla 83,500 DN 1,200

Hanmi Science 39,350 UP 400

SamsungElecMech 112,000 UP 1,000

Hanssem 63,700 0

KSOE 121,500 UP 1,500

Hanwha Chem 18,250 UP 700

OCI 62,500 UP 600

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,900 UP 500

KorZinc 409,500 UP 3,500

SamsungHvyInd 6,880 DN 80

SYC 52,700 UP 300

HyundaiMipoDock 45,000 0

IS DONGSEO 33,300 DN 100

S-Oil 88,600 DN 600

LG Innotek 123,000 UP 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 219,000 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI WIA 52,500 DN 700

KumhoPetrochem 74,100 UP 1,000

Mobis 246,500 UP 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,050 DN 400

HDC HOLDINGS 11,350 DN 100

S-1 95,500 UP 1,900

Hanchem 98,600 DN 2,400

DWS 29,750 UP 450

UNID 46,650 DN 350

KEPCO 28,250 UP 350

SamsungSecu 36,200 UP 100

SKTelecom 242,000 DN 4,000

S&T MOTIV 40,750 UP 300

HyundaiElev 69,600 DN 1,400

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,650 DN 100

Hanon Systems 10,700 DN 100

SK 256,000 DN 1,500

DAEKYO 6,160 UP 70

GKL 19,650 UP 150

Handsome 31,350 DN 350

WJ COWAY 91,300 UP 1,700

LOTTE SHOPPING 133,000 UP 500

(MORE)