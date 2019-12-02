KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 11,850 UP 100
KorElecTerm 40,600 DN 350
NamhaeChem 8,070 DN 100
DONGSUH 17,450 UP 150
BGF 5,620 UP 50
SamsungEng 18,750 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 100,500 UP 1,600
PanOcean 4,225 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 36,950 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 24,250 UP 600
KT 26,850 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL211500 DN1000
LG Uplus 13,600 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,500 UP 900
KT&G 97,500 DN 300
DHICO 5,560 UP 100
LG Display 14,950 UP 250
Kangwonland 29,950 UP 600
NAVER 171,500 DN 500
Kakao 156,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 487,000 DN 6,000
DSME 25,850 DN 500
DSINFRA 5,340 DN 20
DWEC 4,405 DN 55
Donga ST 107,500 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,400 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 246,500 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 228,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO KPS 35,400 DN 150
LGH&H 1,258,000 DN 7,000
LGCHEM 309,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO E&C 18,750 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,000 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 46,900 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,900 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 70,300 UP 400
Celltrion 175,500 UP 1,500
Huchems 21,600 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 133,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,000 DN 1,200
(Yonhap Interview) Go master Lee says he quits unable to win over AI Go players
S. Korea-Mekong declaration calls for development cooperation through Korean growth model
(URGENT) N. Korea fires at least 1 projectile: JCS
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
S. Korea among most advanced democracies in Asia-Pacific region: index
Navy suspends operation of Wildcat choppers following unusual signs
N. Korea calls Abe 'most stupid man' for mistaking projectiles from super-large launcher for ballistic missiles
U.N. expert on N. Korea's human rights issues to visit Japan next week
(Yonhap Feature) Pengsoo, the giant penguin S. Korean millennials love
U.S. flies reconnaissance plane over S. Korea
Investigator believed to have been involved in election-meddling row found dead
Change in N.K. leader's fashion style seen as reflecting desire to craft unique image
(2nd LD) Investigator believed to be involved in election-meddling row found dead
(LEAD) Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors win 3rd straight title in S. Korean pro football