Kia's Nov. sales up 0.8 pct on strong overseas demand
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Monday its sales rose 0.8 percent last month from a year earlier on a rise in overseas sales.
Kia Motors sold 248,942 vehicles in November, up from 246,942 units a year ago, helped by strong sales of the Sportage sport utility vehicle in global markets, the company said in a statement.
Last month, domestic sales fell 0.2 percent on-year to 48,615 units from 48,700. Overseas sales climbed 1.1 percent to 200,327 vehicles from 198,242 during the same period, it said.
To prop up sales, Kia plans to launch the all-new Soul box car and the all-new Seltos compact SUV in global markets later this year.
From January to November, sales were down 1.1 percent to 2,543,237 from 2,571,001 during the same period of last year, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
