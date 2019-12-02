Baseball players' association accepts changes to free agency, other systems

But the KBO proposed to allow teams to play all three foreign players in the same game, which may affect how teams approach their foreign player signings. During the second half of the 2019 season, the Samsung Lions became the first team to carry two foreign hitters and one pitcher under the three-import format. But one of their two sluggers, Darin Ruf and Mac Williamson, couldn't be in the lineup in games that their American pitcher Ben Lively started.