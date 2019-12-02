Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
(LEAD) National Assembly set to miss legal deadline to pass gov't budget bill
SEOUL -- The National Assembly looks almost certain to miss a legal deadline to handle the government's 2020 budget proposal on Monday amid intensified tensions sparked by the main opposition party's threat to use a filibuster.
Dec. 2 is the legal deadline for the parliament to pass the government's record high 513.5 trillion-won (US$435 billion) budget proposal for next year.
----------------
(LEAD) Prosecution, startup operator argue over nature of mobility platform service
SEOUL -- Prosecutors and a van-hailing operator on Monday engaged in a heated dispute at their first court hearing over whether the new mobility platform service is an illegal taxi service.
On Oct. 28, the prosecution indicted Lee Jae-woong, chief executive of car-sharing app operator SoCar, and Park Jae-uk, chief executive of SoCar's rental car hailing service arm, Value Creators & Company (VCNC), declaring their app-based business, Tada, an illicit, unlicensed taxi service.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks end up on China data with trade deal in focus
SEOUL -- South Korean shares ended higher Monday as investors cheered positive Chinese factory activity while remaining hopeful for a U.S.-China trade deal, but foreign sell-offs continued for the 18th straight session. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.96 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 2,091.92. Trading volume was moderate at 369.62 million shares worth 3.96 trillion won (US$3.34 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 448 to 364.
----------------
Baseball players' association accepts changes to free agency, other systems
SEOUL -- The interest group for South Korean professional baseball players voted to accept changes to free agency and other systems Monday, as proposed by the league office last week.
The Korea Professional Baseball Players Association (KPBPA) held a general assembly at a Seoul hotel Monday, with 346 members in attendance to discuss proposals from the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).
----------------
Unprecedented leak of college entrance exam scores causes confusion
SEOUL -- Scores of this year's College Scholastic Aptitude Test (CSAT) have been leaked to some applicants days ahead of their official release, due to a loophole in the test administrator's computer system, the Ministry of Education said Monday.
The ministry admitted to the unprecedented incident, after an unidentified CSAT applicant insisted in an online student community Sunday night that his or her own CSAT score was somehow confirmed on the website of the state-funded Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE).
----------------
14 pct of women in Seoul suffer from digital sexual violence
SEOUL -- About 14 percent of women living in Seoul have suffered from digital sexual violence, including spycam filming, unsolicited intimate images and the distribution of videos of sexual acts, a survey showed Monday.
The Seoul metropolitan government and its affiliated Seoul Foundation of Women & Family unveiled their recent survey of 3,678 female citizens, coincidentally with the launch of a new public project to better protect women from technology-aided sexual crimes.
----------------
Moon voices concern about crippled National Assembly operation
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in expressed regret Monday over the crippled operation of the National Assembly, saying there are a host of bills related to people's lives pending in the legislature.
"It's a very regrettable situation," he said during a meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
----------------
Exhibition explores coexistence, prosperity of ancient confederation of Gaya
SEOUL -- Gaya was an ancient confederation that ruled the central-southern region of the Korean Peninsula for about 500 years through the sixth century. But its presence has been dim and often forgotten due to the more powerful Three Kingdoms that flourished on the peninsula in Gaya's last centuries.
The National Museum of Korea will launch a special exhibition on the little-known entity Tuesday for three months, with new outcomes of archeological research and investigations.
----------------
5G subscribers in S. Korea near 4 million in Oct.: data
SEOUL -- Almost 4 million South Koreans subscribed to 5G mobile network as of October, with the number expected to breach the 5-million mark by the end of this year, government data showed Monday.
The number of 5G users in the nation reached 3.98 million as of the end of October, adding 516,000 from a month ago, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea sees need to repair some Mount Kumgang facilities: minister
SEOUL -- South Korea sees a need to repair some long-abandoned facilities it built at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said Monday, after a news report that Seoul offered to remove those facilities in accordance with Pyongyang's demand.
The Kyunghyang Shinmun report also said that in exchange for complying with the North's demand, the South proposed talks about cooperation to develop the North's new tourist zone in the Wonsan-Kalma region on the east coast.
(END)
