Sophomore forward named K League's best young player

All Headlines 17:49 December 02, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- A second-year Gangwon FC forward Kim Ji-hyun earned the Young Player Award in the K League 1 on Monday as the top youngster in South Korean pro football.

Kim, 23, received the prize, presented to the top South Korean-born player aged 23 or younger with less than three years of professional experience, after netting 10 goals in 27 matches.

Kim Ji-hyun of Gangwon FC gives an acceptance speech after winning the Young Player Award in the K League 1 during the K League Awards ceremony in Seoul on Dec. 2, 2019. (Yonhap)

As a little-used rookie in 2018, Kim had three goals in 12 matches.

"I didn't think I'd win this award," said Kim, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in September. "I think I am so blessed to be holding this trophy."

Kim scored 55.59 points out of 100 in voting by head coaches, fellow players and media. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors goalkeeper Song Bum-keun finished in second place with 22.80 points, after tying for the K League lead with 15 clean sheets. Other candidates were Ulsan Hyundai FC midfielder Lee Dong-gyeong, whose impressive play in the K League earned him his first senior national team call-up, and Pohang Steelers midfielder Lee Soo-bin, who appeared in 28 matches as a 19-year-old rookie out of high school.

In this file photo provided by the K League on Sept. 17, 2019, Gangwon FC forward Kim Ji-hyun controls the ball during a K League 1 match at Chuncheon Songam Sports Town Main Stadium in Chuncheon, 85 kilometers east of Seoul, on Sept. 15, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

